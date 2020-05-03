Age 89 Bob was born November 22, 1930 in Rochester, MN and passed away April 26, 2020 at his home in Stillwater, MN. He was raised in Rochester by Barbara Powers who instilled in him a deep sense of concern for others. Bob often referred to her as his hero. He graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester in 1948 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, stationed in Wichita Falls, TX and while there married the mother of his children, Ruth Jones. Upon discharge from the service, they moved to the St. Paul area, where he graduated from the U of MN Medical School. He established his medical practice in Roseville, serving the surrounding communities as a family practice physician for 40 years, where he met Laura Bartkowski of Michigan and married her in 1988. Throughout his life, Bob prioritized helping and caring for others and had a passion for social justice, especially for those less privileged. He volunteered in a variety of areas, using his medical skills and giving of his time to help meet the needs of others. He was a larger-than-life guy; a man with many interests. He loved the outdoors, especially the cabin in Wisconsin and in his later years, winters in Yuma, AZ. He loved to travel and found joy in flying his plane. As the ultimate optimist, he touched the lives of so many people with his quick smile, big hugs, great sense of humor and genuine interest in others. Those who knew him were blessed to be a part of his life, but he would say he was the one blessed. He will be greatly missed by his wife Laura and service dog Will, son Bob (Michelle), son Rick, daughter Yvonne (Dan), son Sam, daughter Scooter (Ron), daughter Laura and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by daughter Barbie, son David and three grandsons. Memorials in Bob's name can be made to Can Do Canines, the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary's Health Clinics through St. Catherine's St. Paul or Lakeview Homecare and Hospice. A celebration of Bob's life will be at a later date. The depth of our sorrow is equal to the expanse of our love for him.











