Age 80 of White Bear Lake Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne; brother David (Arlene) Reuter; children Gregory (Patricia) Reuter and Julie (Paul) Serakos; grandchildren Michael Reuter, Maria (Tom) Dobbins, Rebecca Reuter (fiance Dom Hurst), Allison Serakos and Lindsay (Steven) McBroom; and great-granddaughter Rose Dobbins. Preceded in death by his parents Leo and Rosalia Reuter. Retired from 3M in St. Paul after 33 years. His family was his pride and joy. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday (October 19, 2020) 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake. Per COVID restrictions, proper social distancing, numbers restrictions, and use of masks are required. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com