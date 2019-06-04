|
Beloved Husband, Father & Grandpa Age 97, of West St. Paul Passed away on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Carol. Survived by wife, Cecilia "Sally"; children, Bob (Nancy), Tom (Mary), Deb (George) Mike, Jeff (Kathy); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. There will be a gathering to celebrate Bob's life on Wednesday, June 5th from 4 – 8 PM at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. There will be a Private Service with the family later. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Special Thanks to Inver Glen Memory Care. 651-457-6200
