Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Robert L. "Bob" SIMPSON Obituary
Age 80, of Cottage Grove Passed away on January 1, 2020 after courageously battling cancer. He is preceded in death by loving wife of 39 years, Takeko. Bob is survived by sons, Bob (Amy), Dave (Triah) and daughter, Christine Meaders; grand children, Alicea (R.J) White, Jarin, Taylor, Alexa, Lauren, Nolan, and Naomi; great-grandchildren, Caspian, Aristotle, and Aurora. Robert was a proud Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He will be dearly missed and remembered as an honest kind-hearted man. Funeral Service at 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
