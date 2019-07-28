Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert THILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. THILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. THILL Obituary
Age 86, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife, Dorothy; parents, John and Helen; and son-in-law, David Penas. Survived by children, Larry (Susan), Gary (Cathy), Karen Penas, Kathy (Mike) Dunlap, Diane (Craig) Morris, Debbie (Andy) McLean and Ken (Julie); grandchildren, Jodi Thill, Michael & Stephen Wiggins, Tony Thill, Jenny (Andy) Kolashinski, Alex, Amelia & Olivia Dunlap, Bryan & Lauryn Morris, Adam McLean and Taylor, Briana, Jordan & Emily Thill; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Sophia, Carson, Brantley and Kenzie; special friends, Jeanette and the entire Miller family, as well as all of his Pine Glen Townhome friends! Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Special thanks to the care he received from Woodwinds, St. Joseph's, and Bethesda Hospitals. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.