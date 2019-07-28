|
|
Age 86, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife, Dorothy; parents, John and Helen; and son-in-law, David Penas. Survived by children, Larry (Susan), Gary (Cathy), Karen Penas, Kathy (Mike) Dunlap, Diane (Craig) Morris, Debbie (Andy) McLean and Ken (Julie); grandchildren, Jodi Thill, Michael & Stephen Wiggins, Tony Thill, Jenny (Andy) Kolashinski, Alex, Amelia & Olivia Dunlap, Bryan & Lauryn Morris, Adam McLean and Taylor, Briana, Jordan & Emily Thill; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Sophia, Carson, Brantley and Kenzie; special friends, Jeanette and the entire Miller family, as well as all of his Pine Glen Townhome friends! Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Special thanks to the care he received from Woodwinds, St. Joseph's, and Bethesda Hospitals. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019