|
|
Age 88 , of St. Paul Passed away with his family by his side on 7-7-19. He is survived by his wife Monica of 57 years; children William (Heidi) Travis, Jennifer Lindsey, Cynthia (Vern) Still; grandchildren Erin (Travis) McLain and Colin Travis; great grandchildren Liam and Ronen; niece Debby and nephew Danny. Robert sang in the Blessed Sacrament Church Choir since 1939. For the past year he sang in the choir at Saint Therese of Woodbury. His body was donated to the U of M Medical School. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, July 11th at 10:30am with visitation one hour before and a luncheon following at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave E., Saint Paul, MN 55119. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or the MS Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019