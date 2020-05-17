Robert "Bob" L. Uzpen, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Gem Lake on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born in St. Paul on April 29, 1948 to Robert L. Uzpen and the late Anna Mae Uzpen. He was a graduate of Hill-Murray (then Hill). He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 and the reserves until 1972. Bob firmly believed in the value of education and earned degrees and certificates from Eastern Connecticut State University, Quinnipiac (then) College, and the University of St. Thomas. Bob worked in the financial sector until his retirement in 2015. Bob was also a long-time mayor of Gem Lake serving from 2008 until his death. Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife, Kim, and extended family. To him, there was no happier time than during a trip to Disney World or a cruise in the Caribbean. He loved maintaining his landscaping whether it be his koi pond or cutting the grass on his tractor. He was a thoughtful man and always willing to lend a helping hand. Bob was a self-taught handyman and he took pride in sharing his skills with his children. He will be remembered as a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Bob is survived by his loving and caring wife, Kim, his four children, Robin (Troy), Christopher (Lisa), Brian (Erica), Keith (Rebecca), three stepchildren, Erin (Randy), Sarah (Zachary) and Katie (Peder) and his father, Robert L. Uzpen. Bob was also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, Ashlynn, Bryce, Kyle, Bennett, Maxwell, Revan, Ellie, Mara, Isabella, Jackson, and Ava, six siblings, Mark, Matt, Jon, Lisa, Cindy and JoAnn, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his mother, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia. Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Pa, we love you. Thank you for everything you taught and gave to us. You were a blessing for all of us. Due to the restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a memorial service will be held in Bob's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The ALS Association or American Diabetes Association.