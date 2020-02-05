|
Age 85. Of Woodbury, MN Passed away February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Janet & parents, Marshall and Elin Alexander of Walker, MN. Survived by brother, Victor of St. Paul, MN; numerous nieces & nephews. Long-time member of Holy Family Maronite Church in Mendota Heights, MN. 1960 Lexington Av. So. for over 60 years. Veteran U.S. Army. Served on Officer Promotion Board at Pentagon, Dept. of Defense in Arlington, VA. Insurance Specialist with Equifax in Minneapolis & St. Paul for 35 years. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum New Chapel of Mendota Heights, MN, 2101 Lexington Ave. So. on Thursday, Feb. 6th at 11AM. Memorials preferred to Holy Family Maronite Church or St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, or donor's choice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020