|
|
Of Oceanside, CA passed away August 20, 2017. Born July 22, 1947 to John and Emma Smith Jr. of Greaney, MN who preceded him in death. Surviving are sisters Judy (Alvin) Cin and Virginia (Clarence) Luecken; and nieces and nephews. Darlene Mary Smith of Oceanside, CA passed away June 21, 2018. Born on June 18, 1953 to Walter and Mary Lehto of Virginia, MN who preceded her in death. Surviving is her sister Gail Lindbeck; and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Friday, August 9 at 10:30am at Crossroads Church, 5900 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN. Interment will follow at 1pm in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019