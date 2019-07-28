Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee and Darlene SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee and Darlene SMITH Obituary
Of Oceanside, CA passed away August 20, 2017. Born July 22, 1947 to John and Emma Smith Jr. of Greaney, MN who preceded him in death. Surviving are sisters Judy (Alvin) Cin and Virginia (Clarence) Luecken; and nieces and nephews. Darlene Mary Smith of Oceanside, CA passed away June 21, 2018. Born on June 18, 1953 to Walter and Mary Lehto of Virginia, MN who preceded her in death. Surviving is her sister Gail Lindbeck; and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Friday, August 9 at 10:30am at Crossroads Church, 5900 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN. Interment will follow at 1pm in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.