Dearly loved Husband, Dad, Grandpa Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 3, 2020, at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 67 years, Beverly; parents, Lee and Beulah; great-granddaughter, Faith. Survived by children Linda (Rick) Palumbo, Nancy (Kevin) Navis; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, grandfather, friend, mentor, ball player, fisherman, rockhound/lapidary specialist, coin collector and storyteller. He and Bev had a big, positive impact on many lives and they are greatly missed. A private family memorial service will be held.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
