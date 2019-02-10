Home

Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vineyard Boise Church
Robert Lee KNUDSON

Robert Lee KNUDSON Obituary
Age 73, of Eagle, Idaho Passed away on February 5, 2019 Bob was born to Emerald and Elizabeth Knudson on January 16, 1946 in Windom, Minnesota. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1964 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Telecommunications from St Mary's University. As one of the world's first computer technicians, Bob traveled extensively for 24 years repairing Unisys computers before becoming an instructor at Dakota Co. Technical College, where he taught for 18 years. He was active in his church where he met Sharon Johnson, who became his wife in 1997. They lived in St. Paul, Minnesota, then moved to Eagle, Idaho in 2016. Bob liked fishing, taking long drives, and dining out. More than anything, he loved Jesus and ministering to people in His name. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11AM at Vineyard Boise. A separate memorial service is being planned in Minnesota later this winter; details at www.aldenwaggoner.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
