Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
For more information about
Robert WITTMAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WITTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leon "Bob" WITTMAN


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Leon "Bob" WITTMAN Obituary
Age 87 of St. Paul, passed away on April 13, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Amanda Wittman and siblings Irene (Al) Filipczak, Harvey (Loddie) Wittman, Clarence (Edna) Wittman, Herbert (Anne) Wittman, Pearl (Helmer) Rogneby, Earl (Marianne) Wittman and Marie (Lyle) Allen. Survived by son Paul (Pam) Wittman and daughter Jill (Greg) Berendt; six grandchildren, Shawn (Gretta), Shannon, Aaron (Megan), Chad, Dominick (Lucia) and Genevieve; five great-grandchildren, Otylia, Octavia, Michael, Zsa Zsa and Wolfgang; and one great-great-granddaughter, Naomi. There are also many, many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Bob honorable served his country in the Army and was a member of the Twin Cities Carpenters union. He loved his family and his friends – always had a smile and a story to share. He will be missed by all. Funeral service will take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 2pm at the funeral home. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now