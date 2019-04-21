|
Age 87 of St. Paul, passed away on April 13, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Amanda Wittman and siblings Irene (Al) Filipczak, Harvey (Loddie) Wittman, Clarence (Edna) Wittman, Herbert (Anne) Wittman, Pearl (Helmer) Rogneby, Earl (Marianne) Wittman and Marie (Lyle) Allen. Survived by son Paul (Pam) Wittman and daughter Jill (Greg) Berendt; six grandchildren, Shawn (Gretta), Shannon, Aaron (Megan), Chad, Dominick (Lucia) and Genevieve; five great-grandchildren, Otylia, Octavia, Michael, Zsa Zsa and Wolfgang; and one great-great-granddaughter, Naomi. There are also many, many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Bob honorable served his country in the Army and was a member of the Twin Cities Carpenters union. He loved his family and his friends – always had a smile and a story to share. He will be missed by all. Funeral service will take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 2pm at the funeral home. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019