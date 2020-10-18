1/
Robert Leroy VYTLACIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, of Hudson, WI Longtime 3M Manufacturing Engineer Died October 12, 2020 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. Survived by children, Mark (Claranna) of Racine, WI, Vaughn (Joyce) of Ormond Beach, FL, Patty Vytlacil (Bill Baldwin) of San Diego, CA, Tom (Colleen) of Bentonville, AR, Brian of New York City, NY and Lisa Vytlacil of Rockville, MD; grandchildren, Christopher (Jaerim), Jonathan, Max and Emma Vytlacil; Bob's companion, Stephanie Price; sisters, Mim and Anne; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Cecilia; parents, Louis and Agnes; and brothers, Leonard "Lenny" (Jackie) and Leon (Jean). Memorial Mass 11AM Wednesday, October 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Face coverings required. Bob's service will be live-streamed on the St. Patrick Parish Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Church, USO, Salvation Army, or The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved