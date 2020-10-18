Age 89, of Hudson, WI Longtime 3M Manufacturing Engineer Died October 12, 2020 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. Survived by children, Mark (Claranna) of Racine, WI, Vaughn (Joyce) of Ormond Beach, FL, Patty Vytlacil (Bill Baldwin) of San Diego, CA, Tom (Colleen) of Bentonville, AR, Brian of New York City, NY and Lisa Vytlacil of Rockville, MD; grandchildren, Christopher (Jaerim), Jonathan, Max and Emma Vytlacil; Bob's companion, Stephanie Price; sisters, Mim and Anne; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Cecilia; parents, Louis and Agnes; and brothers, Leonard "Lenny" (Jackie) and Leon (Jean). Memorial Mass 11AM Wednesday, October 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Face coverings required. Bob's service will be live-streamed on the St. Patrick Parish Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Church, USO, Salvation Army, or The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725