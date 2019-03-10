|
Age 91 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 29, 2018. Bob enlisted into the Navy after graduation from high school. Upon his return from the service he enrolled into Minnesota School of Business with a degree in accounting and business. Bob was united in marriage to Norma Dalluhn, who passed away in 1975. Bob later married Mary Kramer in 1977, combined they have 9 children. Bob was an accountant for over 40 years for various Chevrolet dealerships. Bob was able to experience the "Honor Flight" to Washington, DC. Bob was a 43 year member of the St. Paul Park American Legion. Preceding him in death were his first wife: Norma, his son: Dave, his infant granddaughter: Theresa, parents, his brother: Gordy, sister: Marrion Lundeen, and brother-in-law: Kinley Peterson. Bob is survived by his wife: Mary, children: Barb (Jeff), Steve (Jeanne), Doug (Liz), Ray, Craig (Viv), Debbie (Jim Flick ), David, Kari (Michael), 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grand children, brothers; Marlow (Betty), Dick (Mary Lee), sister: Joyce, as well as nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Newport Lutheran Church. A memorial service for Bob will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 15th St, Newport, MN. A one hour visitation will take place prior to the memorial service at the church, with a luncheon to follow the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019