Age 98, of Eagan Formerly of Minnetonka and Nisswa Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, November 13, 2020. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Jeanne (Reince); children Dr. Mark (Therese), Deephaven, Dr. Patrick (Dr. Tammy Chiesa), Eagan, Dr. Brian (Nancy), Apple Valley, Dr. John, Kodiak, AK, Dr. Amy (Dr. John) Veale, Boston, MA, and Pamela (Marshall) Erickson, Eagan; daughter-in-law Kristin Reno Koller, Atchison, Kansas; grandchildren Kristin, Sarah (Ryan) Schuh, Michael (fiancée Caitlyn Sisk), Elizabeth, Emily, Lauren, Dr. Sara (Shea) Dunbar, Andrew (Andria Mattlin), Steven, Noah, Gianna Jeannellynn, Cole, John Veale, Jr., Kathleen (fiancé Mark Duffin) Veale, Matthew Veale, Nicholas Veale, Eva Erickson, and Jenna Erickson; step-granddaughter Marissa (Shawn) Gardner; great-grandchildren Dawson Mattlin-Koller, Adele Dunbar, and Charlotte Schuh; siblings and best friends John (Joan) Koller, Albuquerque, NM, and Joan Kongsvik, Woodbury. Predeceased by parents Dr. Louis and Esther (Bauman) Koller; sister Donna Marie Koller; parents-in-law Fred and Mary (Looze) Reince; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Floyd Kongsvik, Mary Frances (Howard) Kaye, Monica (Dr. John) LeFevre, James Reince and Helen Christian. Born in Minneapolis on September 25, 1922, Bob attended Annunciation Grade School, De La Salle High School and graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy in 1940. He graduated from the College of St. Thomas in 1943 and the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1946, through the Army Specialized Training Program. After completing his Internship at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Paul, MN, in 1947, he attended the Medical Field Service School in San Antonio, TX, and subsequently served in the Army and Air Force at William Beaumont General Hospital, El Paso, TX, Williams Air Force Base, AZ, and Mather Air Force Base, CA. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Minnesota and was one of the original partners of the St. Louis Park Medical Center, which later merged to become the Park Nicollet Medical Center, where he practiced from 1952 to 1987. He practiced at Methodist Hospital and the University of Minnesota Hospitals where he instructed ENT Fellows. Bob's favorite activities and interests included viewing Triple Choice Sunsets from his cabin on Gull Lake, fishing for Willie the Walleye, viewing Gopher football and basketball games, biking the Paul Bunyan Trail with Jeanne, traveling, Big Band music, writing in his diary and record books, genealogy research, creating miles and miles of choice family movies, bird watching, nurturing his raspberry and rose bushes, attending his childrens' and grandchildrens' athletic games and performances, Tootsie Roll Grandpa, and his never-ending humorous plays on words. The Koller family wishes to thank the Commons on Marice staff, Bluestone Physician Services, and Interim Healthcare with gratitude for their years of loving and compassionate care. Join us in toasting this beloved man with a CC and Seven! Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian burial for immediate family only will take place on Saturday, November 21 at 11am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Edina, live-streamed at http://www. olgparish.org/mass/robert-koller
Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.