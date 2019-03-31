|
Age 80, of Forest Lake, MN Formerly a St. Paul East Sider Finished his Alzheimer's marathon, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 28th, 2019. Bob married his fellow Swede and sweetheart, Marlys, 55 years ago, and together they raised three strong and spirited daughters: Kimberly Hult (Robert Pasnau); Kari Taylor (Daniel); and Karla Hult (Gary Frenkel). "PopPop" also taught six grandchildren how to fish: Anna, Thomas, Eva, Boden, Grace and Isabella. Bob was the son of Stanley and Myrtle and the beloved brother of Dick, Don, Mary Jean and his loyal twin, Bill. He adored – and was adored by – several brothers- and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. As the legendary "Hult twins," Bob and Bill played for the Governors during Johnson High School's 1950s era of hockey dominance. They continued their partnership on the golf course, baseball diamond and any lake with fish. A dedicated 3Mer, Bob also served his community by supporting Hmong immigrants, working to preserve the Rice Creek Watershed District and helping seniors with their tax returns. Bob followed his faith and family into membership and leadership at his lifelong Covenant church. And yes, Bob loved to run marathons. There will be a visitation on Saturday, April 6th at 1:30 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 PM at First Covenant Church, 1280 Arcade St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to First Covenant Church of St. Paul or the , Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019