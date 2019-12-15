Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Robert M. "Bob" McARDLE

Robert M. "Bob" McARDLE Obituary
Age 65, of Shoreview Passed away on December 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ken & Bonnie Potthoff; and siblings, Tom Potthoff & Peggy Morgen. Survived by wife, Patricia; children, Noah, David (Anna), & Beth McArdle; step-daughter, Angel (Scott) Larsen; 8 grandchildren; and brother, Michael Potthoff. Memorial service 11 AM Wednesday, December 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty. Hwy. 23). Visitation from 10-11 AM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
