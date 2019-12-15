|
Age 65, of Shoreview Passed away on December 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ken & Bonnie Potthoff; and siblings, Tom Potthoff & Peggy Morgen. Survived by wife, Patricia; children, Noah, David (Anna), & Beth McArdle; step-daughter, Angel (Scott) Larsen; 8 grandchildren; and brother, Michael Potthoff. Memorial service 11 AM Wednesday, December 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty. Hwy. 23). Visitation from 10-11 AM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019