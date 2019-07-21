Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Robert Martin HILL Obituary
Age 87, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 12, 2019. Bob was proud of his medical career as a nurse anesthetist or in Bob's words – a professional gas passer. He was a retired military veteran that loved cribbage, sports, travel, his dogs, and taking long drives especially to the North Shore. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Janet; children, Robert Jr., Beth, Mark; brother, Norm. He is survived by his children, Sue (John), Kristen (Loren), Paula (Tim), Tim (Kerry), Dana (Bert), Beth (Chuck), Todd (Laurie); daughter-in-law, Candy; 31 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings James (Peggy), Mary (Evert); many other extended family members. A Celebration of Bob's Life 11 AM Tuesday, July 30th at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Bob generously donated his body to the U of M for education and research within the medical school. A special thank you to The Pillars Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pillars Hospice (6025 Upper 35th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128 Attn: Wendy) or Midwest Children's Resource Center (Child Abuse Clinic of MN Children's Hospital – 347 Smith Ave N Suite 401, St. Paul, MN 55102. Attn: Maureen)
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
