Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TSCHIDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Martin TSCHIDA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Martin TSCHIDA Obituary
Passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, , 2019. Robert was born and raised in St. Paul to John and Esther Tschida. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Kitty (nee Tierney); siblings, Richard, Ron, Marlene Thul, and Patsy Heilman. Survived by children, Dan (Julie), Pam (Joe) Rousso, Jeff (donna), Bob (Toni), and John (Angela); 13 grand-children; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joann (Ray) Macheledt; brother, Roger and many relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, August 9 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. North, Shoreview. Visitation 10:00–11:00 AM at church. Inurnment at St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 21 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now