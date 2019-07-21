|
Passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, , 2019. Robert was born and raised in St. Paul to John and Esther Tschida. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Kitty (nee Tierney); siblings, Richard, Ron, Marlene Thul, and Patsy Heilman. Survived by children, Dan (Julie), Pam (Joe) Rousso, Jeff (donna), Bob (Toni), and John (Angela); 13 grand-children; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joann (Ray) Macheledt; brother, Roger and many relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, August 9 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. North, Shoreview. Visitation 10:00–11:00 AM at church. Inurnment at St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 21 to Aug. 4, 2019