Robert McGINNIS

Age 91 of St. Paul On September 23, 2020 Devout Catholic. Attended grade school at Nativity of Our Lord; graduated 1946 from Cretin, served US Army (formerly Army Air Corps) 1946-1949. Member of American Legion Post 424. 41 years of sobriety. Man of many words who loved to share his stories with all who would listen. Enjoyed curling, crosswords, sports, spending time with family & friends. Preceded in death by parents Maurice & Marie (Hayden); sister Mary Ann McKasy. Deeply missed by Constance; sons Timothy (Sapryna), Matthew, Patrick, Thomas (Mandie); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; Ellen. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1900 Wellesley Ave. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cretin-Derham Hall.