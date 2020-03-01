Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Hudson, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Hudson, MN
Robert MELLO


1924 - 2020
Robert MELLO Obituary
Retired Northwest Airlines Pilot Age 95 of Roberts, WI died Feb. 25, 2020 Served US Navy during WWII. Bob married Lucille Capaul on October 28, 1950. Survived by children Michael Carr, Judy (Ted) Schieffer, Janis (Donald) Bock, Colleen (Steve) Anderson, Roxanne (Bob) Rapp, Pamela (Jerry) Katner, Brian Mello, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grand children, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; his son, Robert Jr.; sisters, Theresa and Eleanor; brother, Bernard; and granddaughter, Tonya Schieffer.Funeral Mass 11AM Thurs. March 5, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Vis: one hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
