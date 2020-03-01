|
|
Retired Northwest Airlines Pilot Age 95 of Roberts, WI died Feb. 25, 2020 Served US Navy during WWII. Bob married Lucille Capaul on October 28, 1950. Survived by children Michael Carr, Judy (Ted) Schieffer, Janis (Donald) Bock, Colleen (Steve) Anderson, Roxanne (Bob) Rapp, Pamela (Jerry) Katner, Brian Mello, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grand children, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; his son, Robert Jr.; sisters, Theresa and Eleanor; brother, Bernard; and granddaughter, Tonya Schieffer.Funeral Mass 11AM Thurs. March 5, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Vis: one hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020