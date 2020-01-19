|
Born on February 11th, 1954 in St. Paul, deceased in Denver, Colorado on January 11th, 2020; lived in Vail and Gypsum, Colorado. He was successfully treated for prostate cancer but succumbed to the aftermath of the treatment. Graduate of Highland Park Senior High School and University of Minnesota. Preceded in death by parents Sydney L. Cohen and Barbara R. Cohen; sister Cynthia Cohen. Survived by wife Susie Wilke; son Matthew L. Cohen; brother State Sen. Richard Cohen (St. Paul) (Jodi); special cousins Emmy Lou Jacobson, James B. Druck, and Cathy L. Rosenholtz; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; former wife Cary Hogan; and special friends Rick Garelick, Pete Komarek, Paul Stockton, and Fred Wysoki. Bob owned Veraison Beverage Distributors, a very successful wine distribution company in Colorado, loved skiing and music (and was very accomplished at both), and travel. He will be missed by hundreds of relatives, friends, co-workers, and associates throughout the country. Memorial services Saturday, January 18th in Denver and Saturday, January 25th in Vail, and at a later date in St Paul. Donations to the donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020