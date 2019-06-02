Home

Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
715-425-8788
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
110 N 3rd St.,
River Falls, MN
View Map
Of River Falls, WI Died May 31, 2019. Loving husband and father; teacher for 38 years; selfless volunteer. Preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Frances Gustafson. Survived by wife of 53 years, Ann (Hertel) Gustafson; sons Todd (Barb), Brent (Trina), Kyle (Betty); six grandchildren; brother, Gary (Martha) Gustafson; sister, Gail (John) McHardy. Visitation Thurs., June 6, 2019 5:00-8:00 PM Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 805 E. Division St., River Falls, WI. Private interment in Greenwood Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Congregational Church, 110 N 3rd St., River Falls, WI. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
