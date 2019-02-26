|
Age 67 Passed away February 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Bob was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Joyce Smith. Bob is survived by his best friend and wife of 37 years, Deborah; sons, Jacob (Marissa) and William (Leah); "his girls" grand daughters, Lily and Estee; brothers, Thomas (Laurie) and Scott (Linda); a warm and supportive family of nieces, nephews, cousins; and a group of lifelong friends who counted on him for advice and humor. Bob was devoted to his family and found strength through their support and love. He was loyal, competitive, and the advocate you wanted on your side – both in and out of the courtroom. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral service 10:00am, THURSDAY, Feb. 28, 2019 at ADATH JESHURUN CONGREATION, 10500 Hillside Lane W., Minnetonka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Earthjustice, Earthjustice.org. SHIVA: 7:00pm, Thursday, Adath Jeshurun Congregation, 7:00pm, Sunday at the Family Residence. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www. HodroffEpstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019