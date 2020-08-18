1/
Robert "Bob" MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 73, of Newport Passed away on August 13, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia and Gerard; sister, Patricia Murphy; aunt Jo and son-in-law, David Guerrier. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Tom (Lavonda); daughters, Cindy Guerrier and Dianne (Pete) Plonsky; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Prescott, WI.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved