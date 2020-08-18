Age 73, of Newport Passed away on August 13, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia and Gerard; sister, Patricia Murphy; aunt Jo and son-in-law, David Guerrier. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Tom (Lavonda); daughters, Cindy Guerrier and Dianne (Pete) Plonsky; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Prescott, WI.