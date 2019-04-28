|
Age 82, of Roseville, MN Passed away on Easter Monday, 4-22-19 Preceded in death by his son, Brian; and parents, Edmund and Eva Koppy. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathleen "Kay" Tierney; daughter, Mary Therese (Dan) Nicklay; daughter-in-law, Cindi Snow; and grand-children, Matthew, Colin, and Lisa Nicklay. Also survived by his beloved pet, Scottie. 1954 graduate of Cretin High School; 1958 graduate of St. Thomas College. Bob was a CPA: Certified Public Accountant and owned "Koppy Accounting". Visitation Monday, April 29, 4-7 pm at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 Hamline Ave No. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, April 30 at 10 am with visitation 1 hour prior at St. Rose of Lima, 2048 Hamline Ave No, Roseville. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019