"No man is a failure who has friends." In the 1990s that was Bob's faithful sign-off on written updates to loved ones - and by that crucial measure Robert Neal Umhoefer's life was a whopping success. That became clear after his 2016 diagnosis with glioblastoma, a cancer of the brain. An army of friends came forward to help. They came from his teaching years in St. Paul Public Schools and his time at the All News Channel; from his UW-Madison glory years; and his hometown in La Crosse, Wisconsin to build new memories and to laugh and express their love in a thousand errands and hugs. His Twin Cities-area "family of friends" extended to his neighborhoods on Fairmount Ave., later near Como Park, and finally in Woodbury. Because so many friends flocked to Minnesota after his diagnosis -- and because Bob so decisively outlived predictions of what he called his "expiration date" – he was able to experience and inspire countless celebrations and kindnesses in the last four years of his life. In 2017, his coexistence with cancer was featured in a St. Paul Pioneer Press essay in which he offered this advice for living every day as if it were your last: "Pack it full and slow it down. Use all your senses. Challenge someone. Listen to people. Create memorable experiences. Appreciate the moments, string them together and make a meaningful life. No one knows what the future holds so swing hard." Bob was only 52 when he died on August 4, 2020, but, with his lively wit, unfiltered sincerity, boyish enthusiasm and fierce loyalty to friends, he left a timeless legacy of how to live. He had a teaching job that mattered at Benjamin E. Mays IB World School for 17 years, and succeeded because of the energy he brought to the classroom. He liked positive people, saw humor in struggle, and tried not to take himself or life too seriously. He loved fatherhood, family, friends, the Milwaukee Brewers (Robin Yount especially), the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and his prowling beagle Shelby. He loved his tan Honda Odyssey so much he created a Tan Van Nation group on Facebook, even putting brochures on people's windshields to spread the love. By 2017, Bob was wearing an FDA-approved treatment of battery-powered electrodes on his head every day. "Look for me in near eastern suburbia" Bob wrote. "I'm the sexy one at Cub Foods wearing the jet pack with four tangled cords dangling from my head." As a dad, Bob loved supporting Luke's musical ambitions, listening to Grace reading in character, and converting the yard into an adventureland for Roman and Winnie. Bob was a master at creating memories, proposing to the love of his life Andrea George directly under the 2017 total solar eclipse. He introduced his best friend and cousin Diana to his longtime friend, Chris, and they later married. Bob feared he would be awful at dying, but, quite the contrary, the full life he lived the last four years showed us the value of sticking together, taking risks and following our passions. We love you forever, Bob. Bob is survived by his children Luke and Grace; his wife, Andrea George, and her children Roman and Winnie; his parents Tom and Peg Umhoefer; sister Annie Ericksen (Pete); brothers Mark (Sue), Dave (Gretchen Schuldt) and John (Sara DeHaan); extended family and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.









