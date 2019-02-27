Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Robert NEJEDLY

Robert NEJEDLY Obituary
64, of Brook Park Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 11, 1954. Survived by his loving wife: Susie, children: Eric (Riahna), Shanna (Mike), grandson: Dylan, siblings: Craig and Linda. Bob's family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their care and concern of Bob during his illness. A memorial luncheon for Bob will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
