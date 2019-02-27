|
|
64, of Brook Park Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 11, 1954. Survived by his loving wife: Susie, children: Eric (Riahna), Shanna (Mike), grandson: Dylan, siblings: Craig and Linda. Bob's family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their care and concern of Bob during his illness. A memorial luncheon for Bob will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019