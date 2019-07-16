|
|
Age 63, of Lakeville, MN Died on July 12, 2019 Born October 14, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to Dolores (Mudloff) and Robert T. Nicols. Survived by wife Virginia (Ginny); children: Blake and Libby (Tyler) Vermeer; siblings: Michael (Diane), Susan Endlicher, Jacqueline Allwardt, Jonathon, and Jay; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.Graduate of St. Mary's of Redford and Michigan State University. #1 MSU Spartan and Detroit Tiger fan. 41 successful years in sales in Wine Industry. Devoted and loving husband and father. Visitation Thursday 5 to 8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday at White Funeral Home Lakeville. Funeral Service 11 am Friday, July 19, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church Lakeville. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019