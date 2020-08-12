Robert OMER

Age 97, of Newport Passed away August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Delores; daughter Eileen (Jerry) Haumschild; grandchildren Dan and Brian Girard, Laura (Mike) Brown; step-son Marvin (Denise) Turner; step-grandchildren Matthew Turner and Nicole (Andrew) Pickering; great-grandchildren Reignie (Charles) Jahnke, Tayler Turner and Teahra Turner, Alisha Pickering and Corrine Pickering; 4 great-great grandsons; sisters Sharon Woeppel and Audrey Otremba. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Helen and siblings Lyle, Howard, Wallace "Todd", Ray and Marge. Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 Friday, Aug. 14th at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove, followed by a graveside service at Newport Cemetery at 2 pm.