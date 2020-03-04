|
Age 73 of Blaine Died suddenly and peacefully at home on March 1, 2020. Bob was the owner of Artistic Cabinet and Display and was employed by Star Exhibits. He was a member of St. Bernard's, St. Andrew's and St. Genevieve's Men's Clubs and CBMC. He was a league bowler at Flaherty's and St. Bernard's Bowl. Bob was a proud A.A. sponsor with 45 years of sobriety. Following graduation from Ramsey High School, Bob served 7 years in the Army Reserves. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother. Survived by wife, Janet (Hockemeyer) Ott; children, Michelle (Thomas) Ott Thompson, Ginnelle (Paul) Ott Edgett and Betsy (Ott) Stoneking; grand children, Bayley & Sydney Stoneking; many relatives and friends. Visitation 6 to 8PM Thursday at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy 65) Mass of Christian Burial at CHURCH OF ST. PAUL (1740 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE) Friday at 2 PM with visitation one hour prior & eulogy at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020