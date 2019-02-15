|
Age 95 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord on February 12, 2019. Survived by son Dale (June); daughter Lynn (Brian), Darlene; many grandchildren and great granchildren. A gentle man who loved his family, friends and fishing. Four sport athletic at Mechanic Arts High School. WWII Coast Guard vet. Played baseball at Yankee stadium. Truck driver until retirement. Service 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 19th at Lyngblomsten Care Center, 1415 Almond Avenue, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at care center.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019