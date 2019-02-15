Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lyngblomsten Care Center
1415 Almond Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Lyngblomsten Care Center
1415 Almond Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DIMITROFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT P. DIMITROFF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT P. DIMITROFF Obituary
Age 95 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord on February 12, 2019. Survived by son Dale (June); daughter Lynn (Brian), Darlene; many grandchildren and great granchildren. A gentle man who loved his family, friends and fishing. Four sport athletic at Mechanic Arts High School. WWII Coast Guard vet. Played baseball at Yankee stadium. Truck driver until retirement. Service 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 19th at Lyngblomsten Care Center, 1415 Almond Avenue, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at care center.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.