|
|
Age 77, of Stillwater On January 22, 2020 died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack. He was born and raised in Biwabik, MN. He attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where he earned his Masters Degree in Education. He was a dedicated teacher of math and computer science in School District 622 and co-owner of Valley Tours of Stillwater. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis (Robert) Nesbitt, and infant grandson. Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, Sally; daughter, Amy (Lance) Juffer; son, Stephen (Anne) Erickson; 2 grandchildren; sister, Marianne (Ronald) Hultman and many loved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial Service 3:00PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN, with visitation 1 hr prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for cancer research at the Hormel Institute in Austin, MN or to the donor's choice. (651) 439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020