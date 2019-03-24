Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KUNZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. KUNZ Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert P. KUNZ Sr. Obituary
Age 93, of Mendota Heights Went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Gary and wife, Marie. Survived by children, Joyce Misukanis, Bob, Jr. (Terri) and Beth (Bill) Resemius; grandchildren, Tom, Tim, Chris, Tammy and Tricia; 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 Tuesday, March 26 at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Bob was a WWII veteran and a St. Paul police officer for 35 years. He loved yardwork and was a racquetball champion for many years. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.