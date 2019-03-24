|
Age 93, of Mendota Heights Went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Gary and wife, Marie. Survived by children, Joyce Misukanis, Bob, Jr. (Terri) and Beth (Bill) Resemius; grandchildren, Tom, Tim, Chris, Tammy and Tricia; 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 Tuesday, March 26 at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Bob was a WWII veteran and a St. Paul police officer for 35 years. He loved yardwork and was a racquetball champion for many years. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019