Age 81, of St. Paul Died September 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert, Sr. and Adeline. Survived by brother, Charles and many cousins. Robert was an active member of Nativity parish, graduated from Cretin High School, St. Mary's College, Winona and Marquette University. He was a manager of the House of Bargains at Brother DePaul's House of Charity in Minneapolis before going to work for the State of Minnesota in the Department of Transportation. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, September 11 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Interment New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Nativity of Our Lord.