Age 85 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 11, 2019. A long-time resident of North Oaks, MN, and recently moved to Vadnais Heights. Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara, and always supportive sister, Florence (Sissy) Smith Miller. Survived by his daughter Marjorie Metzger (Howard), son David Smith (Gail), and grandchildren Stephanie, Kelly, Drew, and Ross. Memorial service at Macalester Plymouth United Church, 1658 Lincoln Ave, St Paul, on April 20 at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
