Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1079 Summit Ave
St. Paul, MN
Beloved Father, Brother and Uncle Age 56, of Saint Paul Passed away on May 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Joyce; brother, Paul; and brothers-in-law, Harold Anderson, Curt Rishavy and Larry Nagel. Survived by his daughter, Kerri Marie; siblings, Maureen Anderson, Eileen Haus, Colleen (Dale) Hocking, Frank (Deb), Liz (Greg) Quicksell, Peggy Nagel and Glen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to Memorial Mass at church on Saturday. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
