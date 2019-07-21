Home

Robert Patrick RUSSELL Jr.

Robert Patrick RUSSELL Jr. Obituary
Age 73 of West Saint Paul Passed away June 30, 2019 Survived by his sisters, Virginia Russell and Stephanie Russell (Alan Lindquist), and his loving partner Diane Schroepfer. Bob spent 34 years in public service, mostly recently as a wetland bird biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 26, at 10:30 AM at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, Saint Paul, with a visitation beginning at 9 AM. Donations appreciated to the St. John's Outdoor University, in Collegeville, MN; The Prairie Enthusiasts, in Viroqua, WI; or the Minnesota Ornithologists' Union. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
