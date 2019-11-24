Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tom Reid's Hockey Pub
258 W. 7th St., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert PAULSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Stumpy" PAULSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Stumpy" PAULSEN Obituary
Age 74 of St. Paul on November 18, 2019 Gold Star Father 19 Year Employee of MN Wild Beloved husband of Michelle; loving father of Jeremy (Anna), James, Christopher (Dorothy "Niki"), Brian; daughter-in-law Karen; devoted owner of Tucker; grandpa of Dylan, Isabella, Carrissa, Devon, Ashley; brother of James, Kenny (Nancy), Mike (Rose); many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by son Lawrence; brother Lawrence; parents Richard & Margaret; niece Kim Paulsen; father-in-law Richard Barrett. Special thank you to Tony, Laura, & Tanner with Allina Hospice and Jodi at Highland Chateau. Memorial Gathering 11am-2pm Saturday, November 30 at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. followed by Celebration of Life 2pm-6pm at Tom Reid's Hockey Pub, 258 W. 7th St. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -