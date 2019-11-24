|
Age 74 of St. Paul on November 18, 2019 Gold Star Father 19 Year Employee of MN Wild Beloved husband of Michelle; loving father of Jeremy (Anna), James, Christopher (Dorothy "Niki"), Brian; daughter-in-law Karen; devoted owner of Tucker; grandpa of Dylan, Isabella, Carrissa, Devon, Ashley; brother of James, Kenny (Nancy), Mike (Rose); many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by son Lawrence; brother Lawrence; parents Richard & Margaret; niece Kim Paulsen; father-in-law Richard Barrett. Special thank you to Tony, Laura, & Tanner with Allina Hospice and Jodi at Highland Chateau. Memorial Gathering 11am-2pm Saturday, November 30 at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. followed by Celebration of Life 2pm-6pm at Tom Reid's Hockey Pub, 258 W. 7th St. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019