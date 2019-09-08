Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
lower level of Pizza Pub
202 N. Rum River Dr.
Princeton, MN
Robert PENDERGRASS Obituary
Age 75, of Alexandria, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Lavonne, his parents Linden and Lauretta; brothers Harlan Vreeman and John Pendergrass; special friend Rachel Carlson. Survived by his children Richard Pendergrass, Rhonda (Jim) Tryon, Roxanne Pendergrass (Curt Nguyen), Kelly (Tim) Lynaugh, Joshua (Mindy) Pendergrass, and Holly (Joel) Boutin; step-children Kim (Jeff) Hoffman and Kay (Bob) Streitz; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grand-children, brother Ronald (Pinky) Pendergrass; sister Kathy (Ralph) Lick and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life, Sunday, Sept 8 Noon-4pm in the lower level of Pizza Pub, 202 N. Rum River Dr., Princeton, MN 55371. Intimate graveside service at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
