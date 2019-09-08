|
|
Age 75, of Alexandria, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Lavonne, his parents Linden and Lauretta; brothers Harlan Vreeman and John Pendergrass; special friend Rachel Carlson. Survived by his children Richard Pendergrass, Rhonda (Jim) Tryon, Roxanne Pendergrass (Curt Nguyen), Kelly (Tim) Lynaugh, Joshua (Mindy) Pendergrass, and Holly (Joel) Boutin; step-children Kim (Jeff) Hoffman and Kay (Bob) Streitz; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grand-children, brother Ronald (Pinky) Pendergrass; sister Kathy (Ralph) Lick and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life, Sunday, Sept 8 Noon-4pm in the lower level of Pizza Pub, 202 N. Rum River Dr., Princeton, MN 55371. Intimate graveside service at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019