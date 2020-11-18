1/1
Robert R. "Bob" BOHNEN
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83 of Forest Lake, MN Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on November 14, 2020. Robert was born on November 10, 1937 in St. Paul, MN. Bobs passions in his life other than family, friends and relatives were to serve his country as part of the US Navy serving on the USS Randolph CV-CVA-CVS-15: also a retired truck driver from Roadway Express, Inc. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith "Judy" Ann; parents, Albert G. and Anna Bohnen, Sr; sister, Margaret Hannah; brothers, Albert G, Jr. and William F. Bohnen. Survived by children, Richard (Brenda), David (Ann), Denise, Timothy (Cheryl); sister in law, Sandra Ellingson; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Annalynn, Christopher Richard, Katherine, Brett, Daniel, Jonathon Robert, Kailey, Brittany; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Bob's Life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home in Forest Lake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved