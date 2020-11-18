Age 83 of Forest Lake, MN Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on November 14, 2020. Robert was born on November 10, 1937 in St. Paul, MN. Bobs passions in his life other than family, friends and relatives were to serve his country as part of the US Navy serving on the USS Randolph CV-CVA-CVS-15: also a retired truck driver from Roadway Express, Inc. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judith "Judy" Ann; parents, Albert G. and Anna Bohnen, Sr; sister, Margaret Hannah; brothers, Albert G, Jr. and William F. Bohnen. Survived by children, Richard (Brenda), David (Ann), Denise, Timothy (Cheryl); sister in law, Sandra Ellingson; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Annalynn, Christopher Richard, Katherine, Brett, Daniel, Jonathon Robert, Kailey, Brittany; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Bob's Life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home in Forest Lake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com