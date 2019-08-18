|
|
Age 80, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, his twin sister by his side. Preceded in death by his much loved wife of nearly 48 years, Mary Jane (Schaefer); 8 siblings, Ann Mars, Ruthie Gallagher, Donna Gallagher, Vern, Bill, Pat, Tom and Carolyn Marx. He is survived by daughters, Sandy, Tracy (Chris) Spies and Joleen (Tom) Witham; grandchildren, Cole, Mason, Lydia, Alexis and Tucker; twin sister, Ginny (Rollie) Weber and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends. Butchie was the youngest of 10 and loved a good time. He was a long time employee of Drake Marble Co. and Twin City Tile and Marble Co. Fishing for bass at Ham Lake was a favorite passtime as well as puttering in the garage making canes out of willow tree branches and cutting boards out of Corian. He will be missed. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice and The Pillars of Oakdale. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, with visitation one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019