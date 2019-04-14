Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:45 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery - Assembly Area #5.
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. OLSON


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert R. OLSON Obituary
April 21, 1932 — January 17, 2019 Former Co-Owner of Olson's 66 Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen (nee Hayes); brother, Donny; and brother-in-law, Richard. He is survived by his sons, Rory "Rooster" (Joanne), and Bobby (Lisa); daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Anderson, Tamera (Robert) Olson-Kowalski, and Susie Olson; brother, Roger (Adeline); sisters, Marilyn and Debbie (John); and many grand-children & great-grandchildren. Bob & his brother, Roger, purchased their father's business Olson's 66 on Arcade in 1968 and worked 6½ days a week until retiring in 1993. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 19th at 11:45AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery - Assembly Area #5. A procession to the cemetery will depart from Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul, at 11AM. A Memorial Gathering and Luncheon celebrating the life of Bob & Helen will follow at 1PM at the funeral home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now