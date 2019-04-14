|
April 21, 1932 — January 17, 2019 Former Co-Owner of Olson's 66 Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen (nee Hayes); brother, Donny; and brother-in-law, Richard. He is survived by his sons, Rory "Rooster" (Joanne), and Bobby (Lisa); daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Anderson, Tamera (Robert) Olson-Kowalski, and Susie Olson; brother, Roger (Adeline); sisters, Marilyn and Debbie (John); and many grand-children & great-grandchildren. Bob & his brother, Roger, purchased their father's business Olson's 66 on Arcade in 1968 and worked 6½ days a week until retiring in 1993. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 19th at 11:45AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery - Assembly Area #5. A procession to the cemetery will depart from Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul, at 11AM. A Memorial Gathering and Luncheon celebrating the life of Bob & Helen will follow at 1PM at the funeral home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019