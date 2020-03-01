|
|
Age 81 of Shoreview, MN Robert taught chemistry in Illinois, at Stillwater High School, and Bethel University. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Larson); sons, Jon (Sarah), Peter (Mara Michaletz) and Steve (Becky); six grandchildren, Anna, Gus, Charles, David, Evelyn and Lars; his sister, Marjorie; brother, Carl; sister-in-law, Jean Hoaglan and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Garrity and Evelyn Swanson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM (Visitation 10-11 AM) at ROSEVILLE COVENANT CHURCH, 2865 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, MN. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Pines Bible Camp or Roseville Covenant Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020