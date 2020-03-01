Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ROSEVILLE COVENANT CHURCH
2865 Hamline Ave. N.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
ROSEVILLE COVENANT CHURCH
2865 Hamline Ave. N.
Roseville, MN
View Map

Robert RAMGREN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert RAMGREN Obituary
Age 81 of Shoreview, MN Robert taught chemistry in Illinois, at Stillwater High School, and Bethel University. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Larson); sons, Jon (Sarah), Peter (Mara Michaletz) and Steve (Becky); six grandchildren, Anna, Gus, Charles, David, Evelyn and Lars; his sister, Marjorie; brother, Carl; sister-in-law, Jean Hoaglan and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Garrity and Evelyn Swanson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM (Visitation 10-11 AM) at ROSEVILLE COVENANT CHURCH, 2865 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, MN. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Pines Bible Camp or Roseville Covenant Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -