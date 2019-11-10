Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Robert "Bob" RANK

Robert "Bob" RANK Obituary
Age 78 of Lindstrom Minnesota Passed away on October 31st, 2019 Preceded in death by first wife Judy Rank of 40 years. Survived by loving wife Norma Rank; children Tim (Lori) Rank, Susan (Michael) Nelson and Sandra Rank; grandchildren Allison (Jeff) Miller, Stephanie (Mitchell) Gearhart, Jackie Rank, Trista Rank, Jacob Rank; great grandson Nicholas Miller; sister Alice (Peter) Cordella; sister-in-law Donna (James) Bradbury; loving cat Sally; many nieces, nephews and friends. Heartfelt thanks to the medical staff and volunteers at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, MN for their excellent care, compassion and support. Family will greet friends on Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-7 PM at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 N Shore Dr, Forest Lake, MN. Memorials preferred to: Lakes Area Police Dept 13292 Sylvan, Lindstrom MN 55045, Lakes Area Region EMS, Emergency Medical Services 30429 Akerson St., Lindstrom, MN 55045 www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
