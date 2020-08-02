On July 22, 2020, The Reverend Robert Rankin Hardman (Bob), loving husband and father of three died at the age of 80 at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Framingham Massachusetts on December 19, 1939 to The Rev. George D. Hardman and Vera Williams Hardman. He received a B.A. degree in English from Hobart/William Smith College in Geneva, New York. He then received a Masters in Divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia. Bob, a beloved Episcopal priest, served congregations in Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and even Sicily. He was an avid musician (clarinet, piano), baker and Scottish dancer. Bob recently served as a senior member of St. Matthew's Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Later in life, he took up watercolor, painting and boxing to help combat his 28-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Susan of 50 years, three sons, Samuel (Erica), Jesse (Maya), Robert Andrew "Andy" (Jennie), six grandchildren, Noah, Jack, Timmy, Fletcher, Rio and Emmy, his sister Missi (Fred) Missad, his sister-in-law Mary Johnstone (David) Hardman. He was preceded in death by his parents (George and Vera) and his brother, George "David" Hardman Jr. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to: The American Parkinson's Disease Association - Minnesota Chapter, c/o Abbott Northwestern Hospital, 800 E. 28th St., MR 12209, Minneapolis, MN 55407;Northside Achievement Zone, 2123 West Broadway AVE. #100, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Grace Hospice, 1007 E. 14th St., Minneapolis, MN 55404. A special thank you to the staff at the Episcopal Church Home & Grace Hospice who cared for Bob with dignity and compassion during his transition.









