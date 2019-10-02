|
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Brother Age 77, died Sept. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 52 years Maureen. Beloved father of Michael, Thomas (Jeannette) and Patrick; grandfather of Robert (Jordan), Mary, Morgan, Natalie and Dylan; brother Michael. Funeral service Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Retired St. Paul Policeman and Sears.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019