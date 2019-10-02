Home

Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Robert Richard PATSY Jr. Obituary
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Brother Age 77, died Sept. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 52 years Maureen. Beloved father of Michael, Thomas (Jeannette) and Patrick; grandfather of Robert (Jordan), Mary, Morgan, Natalie and Dylan; brother Michael. Funeral service Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Retired St. Paul Policeman and Sears.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
