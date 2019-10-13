|
|
Age 55 Of West Lakeland Passed away peacefully at his home on October 9, 2019. Survived by his parents, Robert Rivas, Sr. and Carol Rivas of Afton; brother, Tim Rivas; and sister-in-law, Diane; niece, Savanna Rivas Hooley (Matt); nephew, Austen Rivas; loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and many special friends. Bob graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in hotel/restaurant manage-ment, and this was his career. For the past several years, Bob enjoyed working as a server at The Lake Elmo Inn. His job brought him much happiness, especially his friendships with managers, co-workers and customers. Bob had a passion for making his home a work of art and his passion for music led him to the hobby of selling vinyl records at record shows and Nostalgia vintage shop in Hudson, WI, where he made many good friends as well. Bob's other interests included golf, snow skiing, collecting framed art, art glass and other treasures too many to name. Bob was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle, and loved spoiling his two beloved feline "kids", Wampy and Buddy. Bob will be laid to rest in Lakeland, MN following a private service. Blessed be the memory of Robert Rivas, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to caring-for-cats.org 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019