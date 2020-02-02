|
Age 80, of West St. Paul Proud West Sider Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born March 22, 1939 on the West Side of St. Paul to Angel and Harriett (nee Morales) Rodriguez. Robert is survived by Ramona (nee Aguilar) Rodriguez, his wife of over 58 years; children, Bob (Vida) and Ray Rodriguez, and Shelly (Tim) Garcia; grandchildren, Mario, Jaymes, Alissa, Selena and Josh; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Vera (late Steve) Schneider; nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard (late Pearl), David and Greg Rodriguez. Robert retired from the US Postal Service after 39 years. He enjoyed life thoroughly, he loved to coach, golf, work in his yard and spend time with family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. Memorial Mass will be 11:00am Tuesday,_February 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 401 Concord Street, St. Paul, with a Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at the Church. Private Inurnment will follow luncheon.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020