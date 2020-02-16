|
|
Passed away February 1, 2020 at the age of 88, in Tampa FL. After the death of his mother, Gladys Olson, Bob was raised from the age of four by his Aunt Myrtle and Uncle Clarence Erickson along with his cousins Barbara & Dick. This family became Bob's mother, father, sister and brother for the remainder of his life. All have preceded him in death. Bob attended Murry High School, was an Eagle Scout Silver Palm, graduated from the University of Minnesota and served in the U. S. Air Force. He was a business partner in the full-line vending company, Vendmark, based in Eagan, MN. Bob loved fishing, camping, traveling, playing cards, tinkering on his garage workbench and exploring the world on his computer. After the loss of his right leg, Bob volunteered as a model for prosthetics classes at Maplewood Community College and was always available to counsel amputees on how it "really was" to lose and live without a limb. He is survived by his very loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn; his daughter Karen Spector (Jeff); his granddaughter Lauren; his brother-in-law Bruce Swanson (Barbara); his nephew Will (Carolyn); a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as many other very dear friends and family. A military service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. Memorials may be sent to or a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020